3rd victim in Ga. Motel 6 shooting dies, investigation continues, coroner says
Officials confirmed a third victim has died following a shooting in February.
On Feb. 18, Columbus police began investigating a shooting at a Motel 6 on Victory Drive.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to police, 53-year-old Michael Carter, Sr. and 19-year-old Michael Carter, Jr. with gunshot wounds inside the hotel room. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to the two men killed, officers said 50-year-old Toya Carter and a child were also shot during the incident and are in critical condition at an area hospital.
TRENDING STORIES:
Body of Georgia man who disappeared on business trip found in Louisiana
APD on attack: ‘This wasn’t about a public training center; this was about anarchy.’
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told Channel 2 Action News that 50-year-old Toya Carter was pronounced dead two weeks after the shooting.
Bryan added that the 4-year-old did not sustain life-threatening injuries and is home with other family members.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. D. Baker at 706-225-4296.
IN OTHER NEWS: