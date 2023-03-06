3rd victim in Ga. Motel 6 shooting dies, investigation continues, coroner says

Officials confirmed a third victim has died following a shooting in February.

On Feb. 18, Columbus police began investigating a shooting at a Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

According to police, 53-year-old Michael Carter, Sr. and 19-year-old Michael Carter, Jr. with gunshot wounds inside the hotel room. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the two men killed, officers said 50-year-old Toya Carter and a child were also shot during the incident and are in critical condition at an area hospital.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told Channel 2 Action News that 50-year-old Toya Carter was pronounced dead two weeks after the shooting.

Bryan added that the 4-year-old did not sustain life-threatening injuries and is home with other family members.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. D. Baker at 706-225-4296.

