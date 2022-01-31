4.0 Earthquake, Fatal Party Bus Fall | SoCal In Brief

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the weekend's top stories, Southlanders should know that a 4.0 earthquake struck the northern end of San Diego County on Sunday morning, rattling parts of Riverside and Orange counties.



From a malfunction on the San Diego Zoo's Skyfari ride that kept passengers trapped in the air for over an hour to a woman who fell to her death from a party bus in downtown Los Angeles — here are some of the stories you missed this weekend.

Riders of the San Diego Zoo's Skyfari ride were trapped in their gondolas for more than an hour on Saturday afternoon.

A 29-year-old woman died Saturday after falling from a party bus on a downtown Los Angeles freeway.

The earthquake was reported just before 10 a.m. Did YOU feel it?

Police were searching for additional suspects involved with a drug operation in Orange County.

A California congressman is working to pass legislation for a 32-hour work week.

A California city voted last week to require gun owners to carry liability insurance. We asked readers to share their thoughts.

Luke List birdied the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to defeat Will Zalatoris to win the $8.4 million Farmers Insurance Open.

Since the holidays, there has been one reported case of a child dying with a COVID-19 infection.

A fire that damaged the home of legislator Lorena Gonzalez and SD County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher was purposefully set.

Residents were urged to avoid the water at 5 beaches across Los Angeles County that were placed under an ocean water use warning.





Crews knocked down a fire that sparked in the bathroom of a senior living facility in Los Angeles.

A man driving a Ford Mustang was killed and his passenger suffered major injuries when the speeding vehicle struck a curb and flipped over.

A 30-year-old homeless man was found shot to death inside a vacant building in Long Beach that was converted into an encampment.

The number of known active virus cases in the county was 40,356 as of Friday.

Police Saturday announced the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies.

The shoreline was closed on Jan. 22 when sewage runoff in the Tijuana River entered the Tijuana Estuary and contaminated ocean water.

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy escaped serious injury after being shot in the chest while exchanging gunfire with a suspect.

The driver of a sedan died after slamming into the back of a big rig that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 15, CHP officials said.

Three school districts in the Coachella Valley have reported a combined 1,654 active COVID cases among students and staff.

A lawsuit challenging the city of San Diego's COVID- 19 vaccine mandate for city employees has been announced.

















This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch