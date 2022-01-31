4.0 Earthquake, Fatal Party Bus Fall | SoCal In Brief
LOS ANGELES, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.
But before we jump into the weekend's top stories, Southlanders should know that a 4.0 earthquake struck the northern end of San Diego County on Sunday morning, rattling parts of Riverside and Orange counties.
From a malfunction on the San Diego Zoo's Skyfari ride that kept passengers trapped in the air for over an hour to a woman who fell to her death from a party bus in downtown Los Angeles — here are some of the stories you missed this weekend.
SD Zoo 'Skyfari' Riders Stuck For Over An Hour
Riders of the San Diego Zoo's Skyfari ride were trapped in their gondolas for more than an hour on Saturday afternoon.
Woman Killed After Falling From Party Bus On Hollywood Freeway
A 29-year-old woman died Saturday after falling from a party bus on a downtown Los Angeles freeway.
4.0 Earthquake Rattles Parts Of San Diego, Riverside Counties
The earthquake was reported just before 10 a.m. Did YOU feel it?
Arrests Made In Connection With Seal Beach 'Drug House'
Police were searching for additional suspects involved with a drug operation in Orange County.
4-Day Work Week Proposed By Riverside County Congressman
A California congressman is working to pass legislation for a 32-hour work week.
CA City Approves 1st U.S. Gun Insurance Measure: Readers Weigh In
A California city voted last week to require gun owners to carry liability insurance. We asked readers to share their thoughts.
Luke List Wins Farmers Insurance Open In SD Playoff
Luke List birdied the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to defeat Will Zalatoris to win the $8.4 million Farmers Insurance Open.
One COVID Pediatric Death Reported In CA Since Beginning Of 2022
Since the holidays, there has been one reported case of a child dying with a COVID-19 infection.
Fire At Home Of CA Politicians Was Arson: Report
A fire that damaged the home of legislator Lorena Gonzalez and SD County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher was purposefully set.
Warnings Issued At LA County Beaches Amid High Bacterial Levels
Residents were urged to avoid the water at 5 beaches across Los Angeles County that were placed under an ocean water use warning.
Firefighters Quell Evasive Bathroom Fire That Spread To Wall
Crews knocked down a fire that sparked in the bathroom of a senior living facility in Los Angeles.
Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Traffic Crash In OC
A man driving a Ford Mustang was killed and his passenger suffered major injuries when the speeding vehicle struck a curb and flipped over.
Homeless Man Found Shot To Death In Vacant Long Beach Building
A 30-year-old homeless man was found shot to death inside a vacant building in Long Beach that was converted into an encampment.
COVID Hospitalizations Stabilize In Riverside County
The number of known active virus cases in the county was 40,356 as of Friday.
LAPD Arrests Fifth Man Tied to Murder, Follow-Home Robberies
Police Saturday announced the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies.
SD County Reopens Imperial Beach Shoreline
The shoreline was closed on Jan. 22 when sewage runoff in the Tijuana River entered the Tijuana Estuary and contaminated ocean water.
Suspect Killed, Deputy Injured In Shooting In Coachella
A Riverside County sheriff's deputy escaped serious injury after being shot in the chest while exchanging gunfire with a suspect.
Man Killed After Driving Into Big Rig On I-15 In Lake Elsinore
The driver of a sedan died after slamming into the back of a big rig that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 15, CHP officials said.
More Than 1,600 Active COVID Cases Reported Among Desert Schools
Three school districts in the Coachella Valley have reported a combined 1,654 active COVID cases among students and staff.
Lawsuit Announced Challenging City Of San Diego Vax Mandate
A lawsuit challenging the city of San Diego's COVID- 19 vaccine mandate for city employees has been announced.
This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch