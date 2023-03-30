$4,000 French Bulldog stolen during Texas home invasion

Associated Press

At least 11 women and children were killed in a deadly stampede at a Ramadan food and cash distribution center in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Friday, police and rescue officials said, as the country struggles with surging food prices. The stampede happened when hundreds of women and children panicked and started pushing each other to collect food outside a factory in a well-known industrial area, known as SITE or Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate.