$4,000 French Bulldog stolen during Texas home invasion
Video shared by the Houston Police Department shows the frightening moments that occurred March 10 a little after 2:15 a.m.
A look at possible health effects.
A total of 246 rabbits were confiscated from a home in Puyallup, Washington, following an animal cruelty investigation and are now up for adoption in Pierce County.
Wisner Desmaret told the judge in Fort Myers that police have a bounty on his head and believes he won't receive a fair trial from Lee County jurors.
The Mississippi State Board of Education named Mike Kent to fill the role as state superintendent of education on an interim basis Thursday.
She grabbed the metal stick during a fight, police said.
You won't catch these items in our carts.
Most people think of chocolate bunny eggs, candy, and wicker baskets when they think of Easter. One social media user put it succinctly: "Sorry Aldi, but that ain't a Bunny." The bunnies, which were reportedly going for £1.19 a bag, ruffled some feathers on social media as the post gathered likes and shares.
The drugs were being trafficked through the Charlotte area, and found in a car in Gaston County, authorities said.
A spokesperson tells BAZAAR that one of the royals is "too busy" to meet with the duke, who is in town for a pretrial hearing against Associated Newspapers.
Mexican prosecutors have announced a murder investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants in a detention centre fire, accusing the people in charge of doing nothing to help them escape.
Statement Highlights: Primary hypertension—high blood pressure that is not due to an underlying medical condition—occurs in up to 5% of children and adolescents in the U.S. and other countries. Having high blood pressure as a child often leads to high ...
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/GettyThe Trump Organization has suddenly switched the attorney representing its jailed former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, after some folks in Trumpworld expressed concerns he was too willing to play ball with the Manhattan District Attorney investigating former President Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the situation.For months, the Trump Organization paid New York City lawyer Nicholas Gravante to
The housing market has radically been changed by Airnbnb and corporate owners and investors. Why does this matter for American democracy?
Local authorities responded to concerns that two dogs died, possibly after exposure to a mysterious powder on the Atlanta BeltLine. Rumors circulated on social media about the incident, and some locals also received notices from their apartment complexes to avoid walking their dogs near the area. Residents Worry After Rumors Say 2 Dogs Died From […]
“Discover a grandeur and ambiance unlike any other.”
From choosing cohesive colors to adding accent walls these are the easy interior design secrets of making a living room look more expensive
At least 11 women and children were killed in a deadly stampede at a Ramadan food and cash distribution center in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Friday, police and rescue officials said, as the country struggles with surging food prices. The stampede happened when hundreds of women and children panicked and started pushing each other to collect food outside a factory in a well-known industrial area, known as SITE or Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate.
President Biden declared Friday to be the Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, arguing in a proclamation that transgender Americans "shape our nation's soul."
A Japanese Cabinet minister in charge of tackling the country's declining birthrate unveiled a draft proposal Friday aimed at reversing the downtrend, including increased subsidies for childrearing and education and a salary increase for younger workers to incentivize marrying and having kids. Japan’s population of more than 125 million has been declining for 15 years and is projected to fall to 86.7 million by 2060. A shrinking and aging population has huge implications for the economy and for national security as the country fortifies its military to counter China’s increasingly assertive territorial ambitions.
A California lawmaker is attempting to roll back California's growing list of states where government-funded travel is prohibited due to perceived discriminatory laws.