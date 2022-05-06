4,000 oppose Lloyd clemency

May 5—For John and Juliana Mullinix of Fentress County, the reminders of their daughter and granddaughter are with them every day.

The two were gunned down in a Cumberland County church parking lot in 2006.

When news that the convicted killer of Kimberly Wyatt, 27, and her 4-year-old daughter, Sarah, was seeking clemency from his two life sentences, family and friends rallied around the couple.

This week the couple delivered nearly 4,000 letters to District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway's office, all opposed to Houston Lloyd's release, to be forwarded to the Tennessee Board of Parole and Gov. Bill Lee's office.

"Lloyd received two consecutive sentences of life without possibility of parole," Dunaway said. "His actions shocked our community to its core and forever hurt the family of Kimberly and Sarah."

The former Tennessee Department of Corrections nurse met the young mother and her two daughters traveling on Lantana Rd. and followed them into a church parking lot.

One daughter was transferred safely from Wyatt's vehicle, but the second daughter and mom were gunned down in the parking lot. Witnesses said Lloyd pulled Kimberly Wyatt from beneath a pickup truck as she tried to get away, and shot her to death.

Lloyd recently filed an application for commutation of his sentence with the governor's office and the Board of Parole.

The community response was quick. Opposition letters poured in to the couple and on the heels of the state victims of crime observance, the letters were delivered to Dunaway's office to be forward to authorities in Nashville.

No decision has been made on whether their will be a clemency hearing granted.

Obtaining clemency involves a lengthy procedure and supporters of the Mullinix family are hopeful the public outcry will result in a denial of Lloyd's request.

