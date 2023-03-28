4,000-plus fentanyl pills, other narcotics seized in northeast Colorado Springs

Mar. 27—More than 4,000 fentanyl pills, other opioids and methamphetamines and several stolen firearms were seized in northeast Colorado Springs in an investigation spanning several months, police said.

Metro Narcotics detectives and members of the Colorado Springs Police Department's Tactical Enforcement Unit contacted and arrested Darcie Eshom, 40, in the 7600 block of North Union Boulevard after learning she had been distributing "large quantities" of fentanyl and other substances, according to the Police Department's blotter entry.

Online records show Eshom is also known as Darcie Sigmund.

Eshom was allegedly found in possession of narcotics and a firearm at the time of her arrest, police said. Detectives then executed a search warrant at a local storage facility and found 4,067 fentanyl pills, over 1,250 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of heroin, 43 Suboxone strips used to prevent opioid withdrawal symptoms and three firearms, police said. Two of the firearms were stolen.

Police said they first received complaints in December of suspected drug distribution at a residence in the 2600 block of Legend Drive, near the intersection of North Union and Briargate boulevards and near where Eshom was arrested.

"The amount of foot and vehicle traffic was significantly impacting the quality of life for the neighborhood," police said.

Detectives then learned that Eshom had been distributing in Colorado Springs and elsewhere in El Paso County, including to Terry Belcher, 43, and Steven Amiot, 39, who were arrested in January. At the time of his arrest, Belcher possessed a stolen firearm.

According to police, both Belcher and Amiot are 11-time convicted felons. Belcher had been released on parole for around four months and Amiot had been released on parole for two weeks at the time of their arrests.

Online records show that Eshom is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled for a first appearance in court on April 5. Belcher and Amiot are also both in jail on $50,000 bonds.