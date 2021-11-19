A $4,000 reward is offered for information in shooting death of 13-year-old Maliyah Turner outside Baltimore rec center

Baltimore Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 13-year-old girl who was shot outside a city recreation center Thursday and are offering a $4,000 reward for information.

Police said Maliyah Turner, an 8th grade student at Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy, was shot in the 1300 block of N. Stricker St. around 7 p.m.

Witnesses said they heard two shots, and found Turner gunned down outside the Lillian S Jones Recreation Center which she frequently visited after school.

Police have not released any suspect information or possible motive in the killing.

“She’s just gone too soon,” her grandfather, Richard William said Friday. “She’s been cheated out of her life.”

Williams and Turner’s aunt, Melinda Hood, stopped at the recreation center Friday in search of answers. They flagged down detectives who were still in the neighborhood.

Hood said her niece grew up in the Gilmor Homes development, and said she loved being on social media, and liked watching TikTok videos. She said the girl also loved dancing and was close with her 22-year-old daughter.

“She not doing good,” Hood said of her daughter after learning of Turner’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story will be updated.