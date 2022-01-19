4,059 New COVID Cases In Monmouth Co. From Jan. 13-18
Between Jan. 13 and Jan. 18 there have been 4,059 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
During that same time period, there have been 22 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County, according to county commissioners.
Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.
Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather.
Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Neptune from 4-7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33.
Thursday, Jan. 20 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Neptune testing site on Wednesday.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
Aberdeen: 4072 total cases to date as of Jan. 18, cases as of Jan. 13: 3928
Allenhurst: 134 132
Allentown: 249, 244
Asbury Park: 3300, 3206
Atlantic Highlands: 652, 635
Avon-by-the-Sea: 343, 338
Belmar: 950, 920
Bradley Beach: 692, 675
Brielle: 1027, 1002
Colts Neck: 2140, 2089
Deal: 480, 475
Eatontown: 3295, 3152
Englishtown: 475, 469
Fair Haven: 1011, 986
Farmingdale: 379, 372
Freehold Borough: 2843, 2723
Freehold Township: 7508, 7307
Hazlet: 4387, 4270
Highlands: 643, 621
Holmdel: 3141, 3061
Howell: 12,403, 12,108
Interlaken: 156, 151
Keansburg: 2494, 2411
Keyport: 1349, 1317
Lake Como: 285, 278
Little Silver: 1179, 1148
Loch Arbour: 52, 52
Long Branch: 7,234, 7,016
Manalapan: 8,486, 8,275
Manasquan: 1105, 1080
Marlboro: 7,327, 7,088
Matawan: 2179, 2103
Middletown: 13,111, 12,765
Millstone Township: 1929, 1884
Monmouth Beach: 604, 584
Neptune City: 1007, 973
Neptune Township: 6835, 6629
Ocean: 6,083, 5,909
Oceanport: 1305, 1260
Red Bank: 2817, 2735
Roosevelt: 106, 101
Rumson: 1304, 1269
Sea Bright: 243, 237
Sea Girt: 336, 329
Shrewsbury Borough: 975, 935
Shrewsbury Township: 209, 197
Spring Lake: 438, 426
Spring Lake Heights: 740, 723
Tinton Falls: 3,568, 3,458
Union Beach: 1258, 1225
Upper Freehold: 1133, 1088
Wall: 5036, 4911
West Long Branch: 2023, 1986
This article originally appeared on the Middletown Patch