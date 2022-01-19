4,059 New COVID Cases In Monmouth Co. From Jan. 13-18

Between Jan. 13 and Jan. 18 there have been 4,059 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

During that same time period, there have been 22 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County, according to county commissioners.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Neptune from 4-7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33.

Thursday, Jan. 20 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Neptune testing site on Wednesday.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 4072 total cases to date as of Jan. 18, cases as of Jan. 13: 3928

Allenhurst: 134 132

Allentown: 249, 244

Asbury Park: 3300, 3206

Atlantic Highlands: 652, 635

Avon-by-the-Sea: 343, 338

Belmar: 950, 920

Bradley Beach: 692, 675

Brielle: 1027, 1002

Colts Neck: 2140, 2089

Deal: 480, 475

Eatontown: 3295, 3152

Englishtown: 475, 469

Fair Haven: 1011, 986

Farmingdale: 379, 372

Freehold Borough: 2843, 2723

Freehold Township: 7508, 7307

Hazlet: 4387, 4270

Highlands: 643, 621

Holmdel: 3141, 3061

Howell: 12,403, 12,108

Interlaken: 156, 151

Keansburg: 2494, 2411

Keyport: 1349, 1317

Lake Como: 285, 278

Little Silver: 1179, 1148

Loch Arbour: 52, 52

Long Branch: 7,234, 7,016

Manalapan: 8,486, 8,275

Manasquan: 1105, 1080

Marlboro: 7,327, 7,088

Matawan: 2179, 2103

Middletown: 13,111, 12,765

Millstone Township: 1929, 1884

Monmouth Beach: 604, 584

Neptune City: 1007, 973

Neptune Township: 6835, 6629

Ocean: 6,083, 5,909

Oceanport: 1305, 1260

Red Bank: 2817, 2735

Roosevelt: 106, 101

Rumson: 1304, 1269

Sea Bright: 243, 237

Sea Girt: 336, 329

Shrewsbury Borough: 975, 935

Shrewsbury Township: 209, 197

Spring Lake: 438, 426

Spring Lake Heights: 740, 723

Tinton Falls: 3,568, 3,458

Union Beach: 1258, 1225

Upper Freehold: 1133, 1088

Wall: 5036, 4911

West Long Branch: 2023, 1986

This article originally appeared on the Middletown Patch