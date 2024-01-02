4.1 magnitude quake hits off SoCal coast
A 4.1 temblor struck off the coast about 12 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes and south-southwest of San Pedro at 8:27 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
After going up nine with less than three minutes to go, Washington had to fend off a late Texas comeback attempt.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
How we remember the Dolphins' season will be determined on Sunday night.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
Wall Street economists and market strategists entered 2023 expecting a recession and predicting unusually weak returns for stocks.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Steelers had not scored 30 points in a game until Rudolph's first start.