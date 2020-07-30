4.2 magnitude earthquake hits L.A.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday, CBS Los Angeles reported. It hit at 4:29 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was initially recorded as a 4.5 but later downgraded to a 4.2. It was followed at 4:38 a.m. by a 3.3-magnitude aftershock. It was felt as far south as San Diego and as far north as Bakersfield, according to residents who reported to the USGS.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning, July 2020. / Credit: USGS

There were no reports of injuries or significant damage, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The department said it engaged its Earthquake Emergency Mode, with fire engines and helicopters patrolling its 470 square-mile jurisdiction.

Sherri Sylvester, a CBS News employee who lives near the epicenter said, "Nothing fell off of a shelf. Mild shaking 10-15 seconds. Not hearing any car alarms—which do go off with significant shaking. A couple of dogs barking."

This appears to be the most strongly felt earthquake in the region since a pair of earthquakes struck the Kern County region of Ridgecrest and Searles Valley in the Mohave Desert in 2019, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal hits Trump administration on treatment of protesters

Suspicious seeds sent from China found in Americans' mailboxes

Sneak peek: Storm of Suspicion