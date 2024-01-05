4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles, Orange County on Friday

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Los Angeles shook Southern California on Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck just before 11 a.m. local time, at a depth of around 5.47 miles. Its magnitude was initially rated at 4.7, but was later downgraded.

The quake's epicenter was Lytle Creek, located on the San Gabriel Mountains, around 16 miles from downtown San Bernardino and 10 miles from Fontana and Rialto.

The earthquake was felt over a wide swath of the Los Angeles area and Orange County. Its tremors reached the coast and Long Beach and stretched to Encinitas in San Diego County and Santa Clarita to the north.

Most of Los Angeles felt light shaking, while the epicenter of the quake experienced strong shaking, USGS reported.

The quake came days after the region experienced similar temblor on Monday morning around 12 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to USGS. The earlier quake originated in the ocean and was felt over a large part of Southern California, including Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, and San Diego.

