4.2-magnitude quake jolts Southern California, seismologists say. ‘Welcome to 2024’

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Jan. 5, and thousands of people reported it, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The 5.4-mile-deep quake hit half a mile from Lytle Creek at 10:55 a.m, according to the USGS.

Thousands of people from as far away as Los Angeles reported feeling the tremor.

There were no reports of injuries or structure damage within Los Angeles, according to the city fire department.

“Yo! Just had my first big California earthquake. It was short and sweet and made my dog and cat LOSE their minds,” one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Well THAT was a nice sudden #earthquake jolt in Southern California. Made my walls and front door creak!” another person tweeted.

“Nature really said ‘welcome to 2024’ by giving us a good ole shake,” someone tweeted.

Lytle Creek is about 60 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. It had a population of 656 people as of 2020.

What to know about earthquakes

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

Earthquakes’ sudden, rapid shaking can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. They can happen anywhere, but they’re most common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If an earthquake strikes, it’s best to protect yourself right away. Here are tips from experts:

If you’re in a car : Pull over and stop. Set your parking brake.

If you’re in bed: Turn face-down and cover your head with a pillow.

If you’re outdoors: Stay away from buildings. Don’t go inside.

If you’re inside: Stay and don’t run outdoors. Stay away from doorways.

The best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on, officials say.

“Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy,” officials say. “If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.”

Be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a sturdy table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl to an interior wall away from windows.

Once under a table, officials say you should hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it.

“There can be serious hazards after an earthquake, such as damage to the building, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines,” officials say. “Expect aftershocks to follow the main shock of an earthquake. Be ready to Drop, Cover, and Hold On if you feel an aftershock.”

