4.2 quake shakes Southern California
A light earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no reports of damage.
The Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy, are back after a bumpy few years. The awards show has found a new owner, new network, producers and a more diverse group of voters.
Two stray dogs that have been attacking cars at a Houston car lot have been captured and could be adopted. And they have an excuse: cats.
For two years, Netflix subscribers have been able to download tons of mobile games, all included for free with their subscription. Netflix has developed more than 75 mobile games, boasting popular IPs like Grand Theft Auto, Love is Blind, Monument Valley, and Oxenfree, among many others. Now, Netflix could potentially be exploring ways to generate revenue from its gaming business, a recent report suggests.
The Mariners are reportedly working on a second trade with the Rays
Brantley was a five-time All-Star and part of the Astros' 2022 World Series-winning team.
One in 3 workers cashed out their retirement account when leaving a job. Don't be among them.
Tesla has reduced its range estimates for the Model Y Long Range to 310 miles from 330 miles and the Model Y Performance to 285 miles from 303 miles. The Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive was not affected and retains its 260-mile range rating.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Stocks ended their longest consecutive weekly run in the green since 2004.
Kyrie Irving and a Utah rabbi had a brief interaction over his "I'm a Jew and I'm proud" sign during Monday night's game in Salt Lake CIty.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic to discuss the report that Darvin Ham is losing the Lakers’ locker room, the Warriors’ future and the potential end of super teams.
The Cavaliers guard paused his career in August to address his mental health, which he says is still a work in progress.
A Twitch streamer in Niigata, Japan, was livestreaming when she felt the house shake.
All three Detroit automakers had struggles with EV-related fires in 2023. One in November at a Stellantis facility appears to have started in an EV on a lift.
Terran Orbital has updated its anticipated financial results for the year's end after the company received a long-awaited payment from its largest customer, Rivada Space Networks. The news, announced today, confirms earlier reports from TechCrunch that Terran CEO Marc Bell was expecting at least some payment from Rivada before the close of the year. Rivada, a German subsidiary of U.S.-based Rivada Networks, has ambitious plans to build a megaconstellation in low Earth orbit.
Porsche launches the 992.2-series 911 in 2024 with a new 3.6-liter flat-six engine, more power, and plans for a hybrid model in two outputs around 2025.
