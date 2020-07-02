$4.3 Billion BRIC Diabetes Care Devices Industry to 2025 - India is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Care Devices Market by Type (SMBG, CGMS, Lancets, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Pens, Insulin Syringes, Mobile Apps), Patient Care Settings (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Self & Home Care), and Country (Brazil, Russia, India, China) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The diabetes care devices (BRIC) market size is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the sharp increase in diabetes, increasing awareness of diabetes management due to the rising number of diabetes awareness campaigns and screening camps, favorable national health strategies, and government-led endorsement of medical devices.

By type, under the insulin delivery devices segment, insulin pens to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Within the type category, the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market has been segmented into blood glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, and diabetes management mobile applications. Within the insulin delivery devices segment, insulin pens held the largest share in the market. The increasing affordability of insulin pens, convenience, ease-of-use, and technological advancements in these devices that promote integrated diabetes management support the growth of this segment.

By end-user, the self/ home healthcare segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period (2020-2025)

Based on end-user, the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market has been segmented into hospital & specialty clinics and self/home healthcare. The self/home healthcare segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to the increasing awareness of self-management of diabetes, increasing portability of diabetes care devices, and technological innovations that provide real-time insights for patients and healthcare providers for decision-making regarding diabetes control and treatment planning.

India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR

China is expected to account for the largest share of the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market in 2019. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the sharp increase in the diabetic population in the past decade and endorsements of medical devices by the government. On the other hand, India is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing government investment in the medical devices industry, high prevalence of type 1 and gestational diabetes cases, and increasing diabetes awareness creation through campaigns and screening camps.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Diabetes Care Devices Market Overview

4.2 Diabetes Care Devices (Bric) Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Diabetes Care Devices (Bric) Market: Country Mix (2020-2025)

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Industry Trends

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems/Artificial Pancreas Device Systems

5.1.2 Smart Glucose Meters Enable Integrated Diabetes Management Solutions

5.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen Synchronization with Glucose Monitoring Systems Promotes Diabetes Data Sharing

5.1.4 Innovative Insulin Delivery Systems

5.2 Regulatory Analysis

5.2.1 China

5.2.2 India

5.2.3 Brazil

5.2.4 Russia

5.3 Covid-19 Impact on the Diabetes Care Devices (Bric) Market