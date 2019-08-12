With 4.3% Earnings Growth, Did Elton International Trading Company S.A. (ATH:ELTON) Outperform The Industry?

Examining Elton International Trading Company S.A.'s (ATH:ELTON) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess ELTON's latest performance announced on 31 December 2018 and weight these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On ELTON's Past Performance

ELTON's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of €3.5m has increased by 4.3% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -2.0%, indicating the rate at which ELTON is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at whether it is solely due to industry tailwinds, or if Elton International Trading has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Elton International Trading has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 6.7% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.0% is below the GR Trade Distributors industry of 6.0%, indicating Elton International Trading's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Elton International Trading’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 9.7% to 11%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Elton International Trading to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

