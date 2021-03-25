About 4,300 cold-stunned turtles survived the Texas freeze

JAMIE STENGLE
·3 min read

DALLAS (AP) — About a third of the cold-stunned sea turtles found along Texas' coast during last month's deadly winter freeze survived following a massive rescue effort by experts and volunteers who were themselves struggling without power at home.

Of the approximately 13,000 sea turtles found, about 4,300 have been rehabilitated and released, according to the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network, a cooperative of federal, state and private partners coordinated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It's been the largest cold-stunning event for sea turtles recorded in the U.S. since the network was established in 1980.

While the majority of the sea turtles found during the winter storm were already dead, those that survived wouldn't have if not for the rescuers, said Barbara Schroeder, NOAA’s national sea turtle coordinator. She said the water and air temperatures were “too cold for too long” for them to recover on their own.

“The event was so severe — the temperatures were so extreme — yes, they absolutely would have all died,” said Schroeder, who added that a small number are still being cared for.

As below-freezing temperatures hit the coast during the February storm, scientists, volunteers and even the U.S. Coast Guard joined the effort to rescue the immobile sea turtles from the water and shore.

“Mind you, while they’re bringing and rescuing all of these sea turtles, we didn’t have power or water, our gas stations ran out of gas,” said Wendy Knight, executive director at Sea Turtle Inc., a nonprofit on South Padre Island.

Her group took in so many sea turtles — over 5,300 — that they had to start placing them in the South Padre Island Convention Center.

Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that for a while during the week of the storm a vehicle pulled up “every 15 minutes or less” and dropped off turtles.

When water temperatures drop below about 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), sea turtles become lethargic and are unable to swim. Surf temperatures dropped into the low 40s that week on South Padre Island.

Some of the cold-stunned sea turtles had other problems as well, including hook infections and injuries from boats, Knight said.

Almost all of the rescued sea turtles were green turtles, Schroeder said.

Once rescued, the turtles were slowly warmed up.

“You can’t warm them up really, really quickly. And some of the turtles that came in live did not make it,” said Christopher Marshall, director of the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, which rescued sea turtles in the Galveston area.

He said that once the turtles they rescued were revived, they were taken to the Houston Zoo for a check-up and if they then passed a swim test, they were returned to the Gulf.

Knight said they have held a volunteer appreciation day and made T-shirts for those who helped rescue the turtles that say: “I survived the great cold stun.”

“There were hundreds, maybe even thousands, I couldn’t even guess at how many people we had involved,” Knight said.

Recommended Stories

  • Man with body armor, possible explosives arrested at University of Kentucky hospital

    University police detained the suspect without incident as he exited the hospital following a tip from a neighboring police department.

  • Watch these rescued sea turtles go back home to the ocean

    Two injured sea turtles were released back into the ocean after being rehabilitated at an aquarium in Auckland, New Zealand.

  • Short Film Transforms Plastic Waste into Sea Life

    The Beauty, an animated three-minute short, takes the plastic waste in the oceans and turns it into stunning sea creatures. The post Short Film Transforms Plastic Waste into Sea Life appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Exclusive: Robinhood aims to allow users to buy into IPOs - sources

    Robinhood Markets Inc is building a platform to "democratize" initial public offerings (IPOs), including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside Wall Street funds, according to people familiar with the matter. It would be easier to implement for Robinhood's own IPO, given how companies and their investment bankers tightly control allocations to investors in new listings. Currently, Robinhood users and other amateur traders cannot buy into stock of a newly listed company until its shares start trading.

  • Africa's elephants now endangered by poaching, habitat loss

    Increasing threats of poaching and loss of habitat have made Africa's elephant populations more endangered, according to a report released Thursday by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The African forest elephant is critically endangered, and the African savanna elephant is endangered. The two species had previously been grouped together as a single species and were classified as vulnerable by the IUCN.

  • NYPD announces initiatives to tackle anti-Asian hate crimes

    Shea said enforcement would include plain-clothes officers being deployed in teams "to prevent New Yorkers from becoming victims in the first place."

  • NYPD adds undercover patrols, combat Asian attacks

    The New York Police Department will increase outreach and patrols in Asian communities, including the use of undercover officers, amid a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Thursday at a news conference. (March 25)

  • New York City deploying Asian undercover force to combat hate crimes

    New York City plans to deploy an all-Asian undercover police team and expand community outreach in more than 200 languages to combat a rise in hate crimes against Asians, authorities said on Thursday. "If you are going to commit a hate crime in New York City, we will find you," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in unveiling the two-pronged plan to fight bias crimes. Just days after a spate of assaults on Asian-Americans in New York City last weekend, Shea said he was ramping up the NYPD's undercover force with plain-clothed officers, all of them of Asian descent.

  • US 30-year mortgage rates jump to 3.17%, highest since June

    U.S. long-term mortgage rates jumped to their highest level since June, though still remain near historic lows. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.17% from 3.09% the previous week. Economists have expected modest increases in home-loan rates this year, though they likely will remain low while the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero until the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” Virtual Benefit Has Raised Nearly $8 Million—and Counting!

    The funds will “directly help the necessary, long-term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need” in the aftermath of last month’s devastating winter storm.

  • Road rage shooting on I-95 kills woman riding in car with her husband, NC cops say

    The 47-year-old woman died at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Feds seek end to dredging limits that protect sea turtles

    The federal government is close to undoing a policy that for 30 years has protected rare sea turtles from being mangled and killed by machines used to suck sediments from shipping channels in four Southern states. The Army Corps of Engineers is in charge of keeping U.S. waterways clear for boats and ships. Since 1991, the agency has suspended dredging of harbors in Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida during warmer months when sea turtles are most abundant in coastal waters and females lay eggs on Southern beaches.

  • Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer wants break on $6.5 million bail, claims he poses no ‘risk of harm’ to public

    The man accused of gunning down Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle two years ago is asking for a break on his “extremely high” $6.5 million bail, claiming he’s not a risk to the public. Eric R. Holder Jr., 31, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday and listened as his public defender said she filed the bail reduction motion on his behalf. The public filing argues Holder’s criminal ...

  • The Johnstown Flood wiped out an entire town in minutes

    The Johnstown Flood wiped out the entire town in minutes, killing 2,209 people. At the time, it was the deadliest disaster America had ever experienced. Here's how it happened.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Central Europe's hospitals slammed, can't treat all in need

    Poland recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections Wednesday as hospitals buckle under a new surge. Hungary has the highest per capita death rate in the world. The coronavirus pandemic is unleashing enormous suffering as infection rates rise across central Europe even as the Czech Republic and Slovakia — recently among the worst-hit areas in the world — are finally seeing some improvements following tight lockdowns.

  • An obesity drug Jillian Michaels hates does help you lose weight - but the effects stop when you stop taking it

    Jillian Michaels of "The Biggest Loser" urged people to use diet and exercise rather than a new obesity drug called semaglutide. Experts pushed back.

  • Myanmar junta uses force on streets; US, UK target finances

    As Myanmar's junta used violence again Thursday to try to suppress protests against the military's takeover, the United States and Britain announced tough sanctions against two holding companies that provide financial sustenance for the army regime. The U.S. Treasury Department said its action against Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited targeted the army’s control of large parts of the country’s economy, “which is a vital financial lifeline for the military junta.” “These sanctions specifically target the economic resources of Burma’s military regime, which is responsible for the overthrow of Burma’s democratically elected government and the ongoing repression of the Burmese people,” the announcement from Washington said.

  • US could have avoided almost 400,000 Covid deaths with better response, report claims

    Researcher suggests US death toll could have reached 1.27 million without development of vaccine

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says