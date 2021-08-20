4,300 veterans back Biden in letter slamming 'elites who pushed us into a 20-year war'

One of the nation's largest veterans groups endorsed President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan and delivered a scathing rebuke of the "elites who pushed us into a 20-year war with no achievable military mission."

The group, VoteVets, published an open letter to the president Friday and was signed by 4,300 veterans, 150 of whom served in Afghanistan.

"We the undersigned are resolute in our support of President Biden’s decision to end the war in Afghanistan," the letter read. "There is no clean way to exit another country’s civil war, especially as one government falls and another takes power. The images out of Afghanistan are heartbreaking, especially for those of us who served there."

The group called on Biden to "learn" from the situation and focus on the safe evacuation of "all Americans" and the tens of thousands of Afghans, "especially those who put their lives on the line for America. We have seen swift action to do just that, and hope and expect we’ll continue to see progress on that front. Every American should want to see that."

The letter closed, however, with a harsh critique of the "elites who pushed us into a 20-year war with no achievable military mission," and it demanded they not "be given an outsized voice to comment on what’s happening now. "

"Let us be very clear — the people who got us into this mess have absolutely no right to say a word about how we get out of it. President Biden made a very tough call, knowing that this withdrawal would not be pretty, or flawless. He is cleaning up the terrible situation that the aforementioned people created, and he is dealing with a terrible agreement struck by the previous administration and the Taliban," the group wrote. "Our support for the President’s decision to leave is as resolute as ever. It is the right thing to do, no matter how many people in the chattering class want to claim otherwise."

As of Friday, the White House estimated that the military had evacuated 9,000 Americans, Afghans, and third-country nationals since Aug. 14 and roughly 14,000 since the end of July. Furthermore, an additional 11 evacuation flights departed Hamid Karzai International Airport in the past 24 hours, and a White House official confirmed that those numbers were not included in the previous evacuation totals.

The military was forced to pause evacuation flights briefly Friday morning after some third countries, including Qatar and Germany, refused to accept additional Afghan refugees, although administration officials confirmed that the pause was lifted early Friday afternoon.

The president is scheduled to deliver remarks on the evacuation Friday afternoon at the White House. You can watch his remarks in full below.

