At ₹4.40, Is It Time To Put Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE:SUZLON) On Your Watch List?

Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE:SUZLON), which is in the electrical business, and is based in India, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NSEI. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Suzlon Energy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Suzlon Energy

What is Suzlon Energy worth?

Great news for investors – Suzlon Energy is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is ₹8.78, but it is currently trading at ₹4.40 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Suzlon Energy’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Suzlon Energy generate?

NSEI:SUZLON Past and Future Earnings, August 19th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Suzlon Energy’s earnings are expected to increase by 38%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SUZLON is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SUZLON for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SUZLON. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Suzlon Energy. You can find everything you need to know about Suzlon Energy in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Suzlon Energy, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.