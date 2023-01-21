4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Butler County

Jan. 21—Four escaped inmates from Missouri were taken into custody in Butler County on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

They are part of a group of five inmates who escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Mo.

At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop of a Scion TC vehicle on Ohio 129 at the Ohio 4 Bypass in Fairfield Twp.

"While troopers were talking with them, the vehicle fled the scene and a short pursuit ensued. The Scion came to a stop on Brooke Hill Court near Willow Brook Drive in Liberty Twp. and the four occupants fled on foot, with troopers taking two suspects quickly into custody," states a release from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. in Missouri.

Those initial arrests were Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, and Kelly McSean, 52.

"Officers, deputies and troopers began to immediately saturate the area in search of the two remaining suspects. During the search, officers from the West Chester Police Dept. located and apprehended one of the suspects in West Chester Twp. at 2:15 a.m.," the Sheriff's Department said. "The last suspect was taken into custody by deputies from the Butler County Sheriff's Office just after 9 a.m. this morning, approximately one-half mile from where all fled on foot," the department said Saturday.

The two suspects taken into custody by troopers were Aaron Sebastian, 30, and Kelly McSean, 52. The suspect who was apprehended by officers from the West Chester Police Dept. was Lujuan Tucker, 37.

The remaining suspect, apprehended by Butler County Sheriff's Office deputies, was Dakota Pace, 26.

All of the suspects are now being held in the Butler County Jail.

Another of the five inmates, Michael Wilkins, 42, was apprehended Thursday in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Surveillance video taken Jan. 17 in Missouri showed the escaped inmates entering a stolen vehicle about a mile from the detention center where they were incarcerated. The St. Francois County Sheriff said the inmates earlier had forced their way through a door at the jail, then made their way to the roof of the building and eventually the ground before taking off on foot.