4-5 people found pointing guns at each other in Harrison Twp.; 2 hospitalized

Two victims were hospitalized after several people were found pointing guns at each other in Harrison Township late Friday night.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township Substation were dispatched to the 1900 block of Republic Drive at 11:42 p.m. on reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

Authorities found four or five people pointing guns at each other when they arrived on scene.

A man and woman were also found injured and in need of medical attention. The man was reportedly bleeding from his head, according to initial traffic across emergency scanners.

Two medics responded to the scene and transported the two victims to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment, dispatch said.

It is currently unknown what caused the four or five people to aim their guns against each other and what caused the two victims to be injured.

No one was in custody or arrested following the incident.

Authorities blocked off Republic Drive to handle the scene and later reopened it.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office led the ongoing investigation into the event. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops.