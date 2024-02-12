4.8 magnitude earthquake among over a dozen shakes registered in Southern California overnight

Emily DeLetter, USA TODAY
Nearly 20 earthquakes rocked parts of Southern California within a short time overnight, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

The first earthquake was at 12:36 a.m. PST Sunday, and happened just northwest of El Centro, California. It measured a 4.8 magnitude, according to the earthquake tracker from the USGS.

From there, earthquakes continued around El Centro and Imperial, two cities located east of San Diego and close to the Mexico border. The National Weather Service office in San Diego noted the earthquakes, posting on X that there were 13 tremors as of 12:53 a.m., and some had been felt at the office.

Earthquakes measured in Southern California early Monday

Here's where the other earthquakes in California were measured overnight:

  • 12:38 a.m. PST: 3.6 magnitude 1 kilometer southwest of Imperial

  • 12:39 a.m. PST: 3.7 magnitude 4 kilometers northwest of El Centro

  • 12:39 a.m. PST: 3.5 magnitude 1 kilometer north of El Centro

  • 12:40 a.m. PST: 3.1 magnitude 0 kilometers northwest of El Centro

  • 12:41 a.m. PST: 3.0 magnitude 3 kilometers south of Imperial

  • 12:41 a.m. PST: 2.6 magnitude 4 kilometers south of Imperial

  • 12:42 a.m. PST: 4.5 magnitude 2 kilometers northwest of El Centro

  • 12:43 a.m. PST: 2.5 magnitude 22 kilometers south-southwest of Furnace Creek

  • 12:43 a.m. PST: 3.5 magnitude 2 kilometers east-southeast of El Centro

  • 12:45 a.m. PST: 2.7 magnitude 2 kilometers north of El Centro

  • 12:59 a.m. PST: 3.9 magnitude 2 kilometers west-northwest of El Centro

  • 1:01 a.m. PST: 2.7 magnitude 3 kilometers north-northwest of El Centro

  • 1:26 a.m. PST: 2.5 magnitude 3 kilometers northwest of El Centro

  • 1:30 a.m. PST: 2.8 magnitude 2 kilometers northwest of El Centro

  • 2:18 a.m. PST: 3.6 magnitude 0 kilometers east-southeast of El Centro

  • 2:25 a.m. PST: 2.7 magnitude 3 kilometers southwest of Imperial

  • 3:03 a.m. PST: 2.6 magnitude 1 kilometer east of El Centro

  • 3:33 a.m. PST: 3.0 magnitude 3 kilometers north-northwest of El Centro

Only one earthquake was measured in Furnace Creek, California, located in the Death Valley region and about 390 miles north of El Centro.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California earthquakes: USGS records quakes near Imperial, El Centro