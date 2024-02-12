4.8 magnitude earthquake among over a dozen shakes registered in Southern California overnight

Nearly 20 earthquakes rocked parts of Southern California within a short time overnight, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

The first earthquake was at 12:36 a.m. PST Sunday, and happened just northwest of El Centro, California. It measured a 4.8 magnitude, according to the earthquake tracker from the USGS.

From there, earthquakes continued around El Centro and Imperial, two cities located east of San Diego and close to the Mexico border. The National Weather Service office in San Diego noted the earthquakes, posting on X that there were 13 tremors as of 12:53 a.m., and some had been felt at the office.

It has been a busy night to our east...several small earthquakes have occurred in El Centro in the past 15 minutes. A couple of them were felt at our office 🫨 🫨 As of 12:53 am there have been 13! https://t.co/JDBWfMZ8Uv pic.twitter.com/fMIZW5BsdA — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 12, 2024

Earthquakes measured in Southern California early Monday

Here's where the other earthquakes in California were measured overnight:

12:38 a.m. PST: 3.6 magnitude 1 kilometer southwest of Imperial

12:39 a.m. PST: 3.7 magnitude 4 kilometers northwest of El Centro

12:39 a.m. PST: 3.5 magnitude 1 kilometer north of El Centro

12:40 a.m. PST: 3.1 magnitude 0 kilometers northwest of El Centro

12:41 a.m. PST: 3.0 magnitude 3 kilometers south of Imperial

12:41 a.m. PST: 2.6 magnitude 4 kilometers south of Imperial

12:42 a.m. PST: 4.5 magnitude 2 kilometers northwest of El Centro

12:43 a.m. PST: 2.5 magnitude 22 kilometers south-southwest of Furnace Creek

12:43 a.m. PST: 3.5 magnitude 2 kilometers east-southeast of El Centro

12:45 a.m. PST: 2.7 magnitude 2 kilometers north of El Centro

12:59 a.m. PST: 3.9 magnitude 2 kilometers west-northwest of El Centro

1:01 a.m. PST: 2.7 magnitude 3 kilometers north-northwest of El Centro

1:26 a.m. PST: 2.5 magnitude 3 kilometers northwest of El Centro

1:30 a.m. PST: 2.8 magnitude 2 kilometers northwest of El Centro

2:18 a.m. PST: 3.6 magnitude 0 kilometers east-southeast of El Centro

2:25 a.m. PST: 2.7 magnitude 3 kilometers southwest of Imperial

3:03 a.m. PST: 2.6 magnitude 1 kilometer east of El Centro

3:33 a.m. PST: 3.0 magnitude 3 kilometers north-northwest of El Centro

Only one earthquake was measured in Furnace Creek, California, located in the Death Valley region and about 390 miles north of El Centro.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California earthquakes: USGS records quakes near Imperial, El Centro