4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Death Valley and shakes Las Vegas, officials say

Days after Death Valley set a record for the hottest temperature on Earth in more than 100 years, an earthquake hit within the park.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook Death Valley National Park on Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., park officials reported.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale. Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

“Its epicenter was approximately 35 km west of Stovepipe Wells, within park boundaries in the Panamint Valley,” park officials said on Facebook. “No damage to park buildings have been reported, and rangers continue to assess for damage.”

At least eight earthquakes have been reported near the Lone Pine, California, area in the past 24 hours, according to Earthquake Track.

The quake was felt in Ridgecrest and in Las Vegas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.