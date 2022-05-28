The 4.8% return this week takes Bio-Rad Laboratories' (NYSE:BIO) shareholders five-year gains to 140%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. It's fair to say most would be happy with 140% the gain in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Bio-Rad Laboratories investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Bio-Rad Laboratories managed to grow its earnings per share at 49% a year. We do note that extraordinary items have impacted its earnings history. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 19% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories shareholders are down 9.2% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -8.9%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 19%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. If you would like to research Bio-Rad Laboratories in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

