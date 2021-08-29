The 4.8% return this week takes Chart Industries' (NYSE:GTLS) shareholders five-year gains to 498%

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) share price is up a whopping 498% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 28% gain in the last three months.

Since the stock has added US$314m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Chart Industries became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Chart Industries share price has gained 147% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 22% each year. This EPS growth is lower than the 35% average annual increase in the share price over three years. So one can reasonably conclude the market is more enthusiastic about the stock than it was three years ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Chart Industries has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Chart Industries has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 178% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 43% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Chart Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Chart Industries has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere.

