4.9-magnitude earthquake rocks parts of Southern California

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Anza, California, which rattled parts of Southern California on Friday.

The temblor struck at 6:53 p.m. about 10 miles east of Anza, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was near the Santa Rosa Mountain and Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians Reservation.

It was felt strongly in Palm Springs, shaking homes, and many other communities. From the time of the initial quake to 9:07 p.m., there were eight aftershocks that ranged in magnitude from 2.6 to 3.7.

The Anza quake was initially measured as a 4.64 temblor.

There have been no initial reports of damage, Riverside County officials said on Twitter.

Debra Hovel, a Palm Springs resident who is a co-founder of Makerville, an artist studio and retreat near Anza off Highway 74, felt the tremor.

“Wow!" she said. "We just never feel quakes at Makerville. Sitting (at) our dining room table in the studio, we watched as paintings fell to the floor and we wondered if a bomb had fallen. Happily, it all ended quickly."

Barry Zander called it the biggest jolt he's experienced in nine years in Idyllwild.

Minutes after the initial temblor, a magnitude 2.5 quake was recorded in Bombay Beach on the shore of the Salton Sea according to USGS. "Sounded as if someone rolled around in our attic," said Uwe Martin of Bombay Beach.

Lucy Jones, a California-based seismologist, said on Twitter the Anza tremor was near and perhaps on the San Jacinto fault, which spans more than 120 miles and is near communities such as San Bernardino, Hemet, Anza and Borrego Springs.

"The San Jacinto near Anza has had many M~5 quakes over the last few decades," she wrote.

She later wrote about not needing to worry about the temblor triggering an event on the San Andreas fault.

"A M4.9 can only affect an area a few miles across," she wrote. "But the San Jacinto fault itself is capable of major M≥7 quakes and the chance of a quake on the San Jacinto is now increased. The chance of a quake of M≥6 is less than 1%."

