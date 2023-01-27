4 accused in car break-ins

Jan. 26—Three boys and a Midland woman were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught on video surveillance trying to break into cars.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an Odessa man called 911 around 1:40 a.m. Sunday to report three or four kids wearing hoodies were checking vehicle doors. An officer found four people matching that description in the 5100 block of North Tom Green Avenue and detained them.

The man who called 911 showed up at the scene and showed officers footage from his surveillance camera showing all four of the detainees trying to get into the man's cars, which were parked in front of his house, the report stated.

The officers searched the four and found property that had been stolen out of a vehicle in the 4900 block of McKnight Drive, the report stated.

Ashley Elizabeth Ruiz, 20, who originally provided officers a fake name, was arrested on four warrants out of Midland and on suspicion of two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of failure to identify.

Two of the boys, ages 12 and 16, were referred to juvenile probation on the organized crime charges. A 13-year-old is also facing those charges, plus a dangerous drug possession charge.

Ruiz remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $6,500. She is also being held on Midland warrants connected to two drug cases, a theft case and an assault case.