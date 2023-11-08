4 accused of robbing 84-year-old man near DeKalb park, 1 found hiding in dumpster

Two suspects were arrested after Lithonia police said they robbed an elderly man near a DeKalb County park.

On Oct. 31 just before 5 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery near Lithonia Park on Park Drive.

When authorities arrived, they made contact with the 84-year-old victim who was involved in an armed robbery.

According to officials, the victim was able to give information including a description of the suspects and the direction they went.

Officers began searching the area of Parkway Cove when they reportedly spotted four suspects matching the description.

When the suspects noticed the police, they ran away. Authorities said they noticed one of the suspects, later identified as Jerimiah Lane, running with a gun in his hand.

Police arrested two of the suspects. Lithonia officials said Dawone Stone was found hiding in a dumpster, while Lane was found hiding in a nearby business.

Authorities said the gun Lane had was stolen out of Brookhaven. Both Stone and Lane were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Stone is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, entering automobile and financial transaction card theft. Lane is charged with armed robbery weapon, aggravated assault with intent to rob, entering automobile, financial transaction card theft and possession of pistol or revolver by a person under 18.

