4 adults, a child, 2 dogs and a cat displaced after fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four adults, one child, two dogs and a cat are displaced after a fire in Virginia Beach on Dec. 17, officials said.

Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on the 440 block of Bernadotte Court in the Foxfire Subdivision.

The crew was dispatched around 5:50 p.m. and arrived around five minutes later to see heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story house.

The fire was marked out at around 6:30 p.m. The fire started in the kitchen and was determined to be accidental. No injuries were reported. Red Cross is assisting.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.