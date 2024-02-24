4 adults stabbed at Playa Bar in Scottsdale, police say

Four people were stabbed at Playa Bar in Scottsdale early Saturday morning, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police said officers responded to Playa Bar near McDowell and Granite Reef roads in Scottsdale at about 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said two patrons of the bar and two members of the bar's security team were stabbed. Police said all the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries ranging from "minor to serious."

The "main suspect" was arrested at the scene, according to police. Police said when he is released from the hospital, they will book him and provide an update.

The investigation was still ongoing as of Saturday morning.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 4 stabbed at Playa Bar, Scottsdale police say