The Daily Beast

BravoWhere were you when you first heard about the #Scandoval?The affair drama that is lighting up the fandom of the Bravo reality TV series Vanderpump Rules and the internet at large (complete with requisite scandal nickname) seemed to herald a shift in celebrity tides this week. Not only was it a buffet of news for long-time consumers of the show—and casual snackers of tabloid gossip, too—but a Rubicon was crossed when even The New York Times deigned to publish a primer to the scandal, as it d