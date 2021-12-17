They’re 4! Anna Kournikova shares rare pictures of her adorable twins in Miami

Cute as two buttons.

Anna Kournikova showed off her twins on their birthday on Thursday.

The former tennis star, 40, posted two separate sweet pics of Lucy and Nicholas, smiling widely.

Dad Enrique Iglesias posted hearts in the comments section.

Kournikova’s captions: “4!”

The boy and girl resemble both Iglesias, 46, and Kournikova, 40, with wavy light hair and wide smiles.

The famously private, Miami-based couple also share 21-month-old daughter Mary.

A few months ago, the tot was pictured riding around in a toy car with her siblings, and yeah, she’s pretty darn adorable also.