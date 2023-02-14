4 arrested, 10 guns seized in ‘Operation Social Dilemma,’ Jacksonville sheriff says

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced four arrests Monday as part of “Operation Social Dilemma.”

Waters said detectives were serving a warrant for a person named Deshai Bufort when they found multiple guns in a Jacksonville Beach home.

Ten guns were seized, including one that was used in a shooting in 2021.

“Operation Social Dilemma highlights how CPR’s (Community Problem Response Team) efforts to locate one specific target can often lead to us finding other wanted individuals and the guns that they use to plague our community with violence,” Waters said.

Waters said one of the guns seized had been reported stolen.

