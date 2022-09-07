4 arrested, 2 men found with guns at MS Coast high school football game, police say

Four people were arrested at the Friday night Gauter vs. Pascagoula football game at Gautier High School. a

Jordan Irving, 20, and Joshua Hudson, 19, were both arrested on charges of possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a press release from Gautier police.

The two men, both from Gautier, are being held at Jackson County Adult jail.

Gautier Municipal Court Judge Amy St. Pé set a $100,000 bond for Hudson. Irving will get no bond, as he is currently out on bond related to a shooting in Moss Point.

Zacionne Payne, 19, from Gautier and Tatyana McCullar, 18, from Biloxi were both arrested on a disorderly conduct charge while at the game, police said.

Following these incidents and shots fired at a game in a neighboring city, Gautier Police Department said additional plain-clothes officers would attend games in the future.