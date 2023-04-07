4 arrested in 3 thefts at Issaquah Target within 5 hours

Issaquah police said four people were arrested in three separate theft incidents within a 5-hour period at Target last week.

On the night of Wednesday, Mar. 29, officers went to Target for a report that a man had stolen more than $100 worth of items and then fled the store.

Store security officers found the man and held him until officers arrived and took him into custody. The stolen goods were recovered and the man was booked into the Issaquah City Jail for theft.

Less than two hours later, Target security called Issaquah police again to report that a woman was leaving the store with more than $300 of merchandise concealed on her body.

She was met by Issaquah police officers and was also booked into jail.

A little more than two hours after that incident, police were called to Target for a report of two men breaking into locked display cases to get to electronics and shaving razors.

Target’s security officers told police the men were putting the items into their backpacks.

When the men tried to leave the store — one via a fire escape — they were met by officers.

Officers recovered about $350 of items and booked the men into the Issaquah City Jail for theft.

Police said that during the 5-hour period, officers recovered about $750 worth of merchandise.