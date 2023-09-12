4 arrested after allegedly selling weapons illegally from Nashville convenience store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people were arrested after they allegedly sold firearms illegally from a convenience store in Nashville for months, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

An indictment released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows that 25-year-old Arnold Marks, 43-year-old Kamal Fakhry, 30-year-old Mykyta Strukov and 22-year-old Cassetty Carver, all of Nashville, were arrested on charges related to weapon trafficking and conspiracy to commit weapons trafficking.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

From April 2023 to August 2023, the four are accused of selling weapons to previously convicted felons and using a convenience store as a front to unlawfully sell firearms. The DOJ said the store was operated by Kamal Fakhry.

After a months-long investigation, authorities recovered 34 firearms that the four suspects were attempting to sell unlawfully to convicted felons and other individuals who were prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Wanted street racing suspect shows up to turn himself in with guns, drugs in car, Nashville police say

Agents said they also recovered two machine guns from Arnold Marks after he allegedly tried to sell the weapons to someone who he knew was a convicted felon. The DOJ reported that Marks is a previously convicted felon himself for committing attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2017.

All four suspects were arrested last week after federal, state and local law enforcement searched seven locations throughout Nashville. During the searches, law enforcement recovered 45 additional firearms, including a short-barreled shotgun and short-barreled rifle that were illegally modified.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Thousands of rounds of ammunition, approximately 16 pounds of marijuana, and other suspected controlled substances were also found during the searches. Authorities said the substances will undergo laboratory testing.

According to the DOJ, this case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Metro Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.