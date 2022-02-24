4 arrested in Atascadero on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

Four people — two of them juveniles — were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following a fight Wednesday afternoon in Atascadero, the Police Department said in a news release.

Atascadero police began receiving calls around 3:40 p.m. regarding a fight near Viejo Camino and El Camino Real. Various callers reported multiple subjects fighting, one subject swinging a bat at passersby and that another broke out the windows of a vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office and a California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted Atascadero police with searching the area.

Atascadero officers found two victims that sustained injuries from being hit with a bat. The Atascadero Fire Department treated them at the scene. Other officers located the suspects’ vehicle parked at the end of La Costa Court and established a perimeter around a home near the 1000 block of La Costa Court, where the vehicle was registered.

The subjects inside the house, one male juvenile and one female juvenile, did not obey commands from officers, the release said, and retreated back inside the house before fleeing the scene through the backyard, over the fence and into the Lost Oak Mobile Home Park. The other two adult suspects were still inside the house.

The male juvenile was detained by officers on the perimeter while the female juvenile fled on foot. She was detained after a short foot pursuit at an apartment complex on Pamplona Way. The two adult suspects were arrested when they exited the house on La Costa Court.

Patrica Lomeli, 33, Kevin Davis, 36, and the two juveniles were all arrested on on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Lomeli was also arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, conspiracy and battery on a police officer. The juveniles were additionally suspected of conspiracy and obstructing or delaying a police officer.

The juveniles were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center, and the adults were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. The incident remains under investigation, and Atascadero police say it apprears to be connected to a previous incident and “not a random crime.”