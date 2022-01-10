4 Arrested After Attempted Carjacking, Robbery In Edina: Police

EDINA, MN — A man and three teenage girls were arrested Friday after Edina police alleged they were involved in an attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery in the city earlier that day.

Johan Antquan-William Kibble, 18, was charged with fleeing police and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Edina police, who did not identify the three teenage girls who were arrested.

Edina police said they were called around 5:15 p.m. Friday to an attempted carjacking in the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road in Edina’s Country Club neighborhood.

A 49-year-old who was visiting someone in the neighborhood said they were returning to their car when two teenage girls jumped out of a vehicle, according to police. The girls said they had a gun and tried to take the car, but the victim fought back, police said.

The victim was punched and sprayed with mace after resisting the attempted carjacking, but their wallet and phone were both stolen, according to police.

Kibble and the three teenage girls fled the area in a car that was reportedly carjacked in Minneapolis several days before the attempted carjacking in Edina, police said.

A Ramsey County deputy saw the vehicle around 7 p.m. Friday evening at a gas station in St. Paul, according to Edina police. The vehicle fled the area but left behind three teenage girls who were arrested in connection with the attempted carjacking in Edina, police said.

Kibble was later arrested and charged with fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Edina police.

The Edina Police Department launched a new program in December to register residents’ and businesses’ security cameras with the department in response to an attempted carjacking at a Lunds & Byerlys grocery store in the city.

Three teens were charged last month with five counts of aggravated battery in connection with "separate but related" carjackings Dec. 9 in Edina and St. Louis Park, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.

A man reported an attempted carjacking around 3:15 p.m. Dec. 9 at a Lunds & Byerlys grocery store in St. Louis Park after several teens tried to pull him out of his car, police said.

St. Louis Park police alleged the teens punched the man and threatened him with a drill that they pretended was a gun.

A man who tried to intervene in the attempted carjacking was punched by one of the teens, police allege. The two fought until the teens fled the area in a stolen SUV, police allege.

Three people were hurt about 90 minutes later in an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a Lunds & Byerlys store in Edina.

Police alleged the two teens facing charges in Edina entered a parked car and punched a woman in the driver's seat while trying to push her out of the vehicle. The woman honked her horn and alerted two men in the parking lot, police said.

A 16-year-old bit one of the men as they tried to pull him from the woman's car, police allege.

Police alleged a 17-year-old put the car into reverse and struck one of the men in the head with the driver's door before running over his legs.

The woman suffered "significant cuts and scrapes" to her shoulder as she was dragged through the parking lot because she was still wearing her seat belt, police said.

Police alleged the two teens jumped out of the woman's car and ran from the parking lot after a witness pulled out a gun they are licensed to carry.

Prosecutors said the teens were identified with surveillance footage from St. Louis Park and Edina, as well as witness accounts and help from the public.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said it is bolstering its efforts to prosecute carjacking suspects, with two prosecutors assigned in December to specialize in those cases.

This article originally appeared on the Edina Patch