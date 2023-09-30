4 arrested after attempted traffic stop, police chase: FCSO

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says an attempted traffic stop led to a chase and four arrests Friday morning.

On Sept. 29, deputies were following up on an Austin-area robbery involving a vehicle that looked like the one the suspects were in.

According to officials, when the deputies tried to pull them over on Highway 71 near La Grange, the suspects drove off, beginning a pursuit going miles away into the next county and continuing even after the car's tires were spiked near the Colorado River Bridge.

The pursuit end when the suspect vehicle broke down on I-10 east of Alleyton.

Narcotics were found in the suspect vehicle, and no injuries were reported.