4 arrested after breaking into vehicles at Forsyth park, throwing items out of car, deputies say

Multiple people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles and stealing items.

On. Oct. 20. just before 7 p.m., deputies were called to Little Ridge Park on Lanier Beach South Road concerning a vehicle theft.

Forsyth deputies said while on the way to the call, they noticed two vehicles, a Silver GMC Envoy and a Gray Dodge Journey that were involved in several car break-ins in Sandy Springs. The SUVs were spotted coming into Forsyth County on Buford Dam Road, from Gwinnett County, an hour before the incident.

Both of the vehicles then turned into BJ’s Wholesale on Market Place Boulevard. Authorities said both drivers pulled into the gas station and parked at the fuel pumps.

The driver of the GMC, identified as Laniya Naja Fields got out of her vehicle first and as she returned to her vehicle, the driver of the Dodge, identified as Chelsea Ingram got out of her SUV and walked to the attendant’s booth.

As officials began to conduct a traffic stop on the GMC and detain Fields, Ingram drove off. She stopped for a moment, then continued to drive before deputies cut her off.

The sheriff’s office said the three people, including Harvey Jackson, who was in the back seat kept reaching down inside the car.

Deputies were able to get Ingram, Jackson, and the passenger, Eva Castellanos out of the SUV. According to Forsyth deputies, there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

As deputies were searching the vehicle, they reportedly found several wallets, bags, cell phones, identification cards, and credit cards on the back seat. More items were also found in the seat pockets and trunk.

A witness told authorities that she noticed items being thrown from the Dodge when it stopped behind the attendant’s booth. One of the bags that were stolen from Little Ridge Park was located in the woodline behind the booth, along with other items next to the booth, deputies said.

Fields, Ingram, Jackson and Castellanos were arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail. They are all facing several charges, including entering automobile and identity fraud.

