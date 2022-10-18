4 arrested on charges after traffic stop on Monday in Jamestown

Oct. 18—JAMESTOWN — Four people were arrested on Monday, Oct. 17, after a traffic stop in Jamestown, said Scott Edinger, chief of police of the Jamestown Police Department.

Edinger said that at about 4:15 p.m., officers of the Jamestown Police Department, Stutsman County Sheriff's Office, James Valley Special Operations Team and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted a "high risk" traffic stop in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue Southwest. At least one individual in the car was a suspect in several residential and vehicle burglaries in and around Jamestown, Edinger said.

Officers executed two search warrants in rooms at the Comfort Inn, 811 20th St. SW, in Jamestown, as well as two vehicles located in that parking lot, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Edinger said. Items related to some of the reported burglaries were located including two handguns. Drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine were also seized during the searches. A fifth search was conducted on a motel room at the Quality Inn, 507 25th St. SW, at about 10:49 p.m. That search uncovered drug paraphernalia. Arrested during the searches and traffic stop on the following initial charges were:

* Kyle Wegleitner 32, Jamestown — probation hold

* Ashley Weber, 29, Jamestown — accomplice to theft (firearm), accomplice to burglary (dwelling), possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia

* William Wagner, 45, Jamestown — felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), possession of stolen property, burglary of a dwelling at night, theft of a firearm

* Noah Alexander Pruett, 18, Jamestown — possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), criminal attempt-unlawful entry into motor vehicle, theft (firearm), and burglary of a dwelling at night.

This investigation is ongoing and may result in further arrests, Edinger said.