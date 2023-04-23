4 arrested in Coachella after gunfire between cars and an SUV crashing into a home

Four people were arrested in Coachella this week after gunfire between two cars led to people jumping out of a moving vehicle, which then crashed into a home. No injuries were reported.

Deputies were called to the 8500 block of Cairo Street in central Coachella at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after dispatchers received reports of a shooting, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department press release. The deputies found out people inside a Ford SUV and a silver sedan had fired "numerous" semiautomatic handgun rounds at each other, then fled.

Deputies later located the SUV in the 85000 block of Frederick Street, which is about a mile way. They attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled nearby to the 84000 block of Vera Cruz. People then fled from the SUV, leaving it in drive. The SUV then hit the home, but no one was injured.

The deputies saw the front passenger, 19-year-old Ruben Molina, drop a semiautomatic gun as he ran from the vehicle and took him into custody. They searched the now empty vehicle and found a second semiautomatic gun.

At that point, deputies set up a perimeter to find the other people who had fled the vehicle.

A 15-year-old from Indio, who deputies said had been a backseat passenger, was arrested about half a mile away in the 49000 block of Corte Percebe.

The driver and a second rear passenger were then arrested around the corner from that, in the 8400 block of Corte Loreto. The driver was 18-year-old Raymond Alejandro Munoz-Jimenez while the rear passenger was 22-year-old Esteban Lara-Cardenas, both from Indio.

All four people were charged with assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and possession of a loaded gun. Molina was also charged with committing a felony while on bail.

The release did not mention who had been in the sedan and if they or the vehicle had been located.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Shooting between cars in Coachella ends with no injuries, 4 arrests