4 arrested in connection to 2022 Seffner homicide

SEFFNER ― Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a Seffner homicide last November involving a child who was fatally shot, deputies said.

Shaine Garcia, Christopher Cobbs, and Zackaryah Shilts, all 19, have been charged with first degree felony murder while engaged in robbery in connection to the shooting death of a juvenile victim on Nov. 11, 2022, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Hailey Quintal, 19, has been charged with accessory after the fact and perjury, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Brower Drive about 3:30 a.m. that day and found a child who had been shot. The child died at a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name, age or gender of the juvenile or any other details of what led to the arrest of the four suspects.