4 arrested in connection to fiery chase

Just like clockwork, Pennylane is raising another €40 million ($43 million at today’s exchange rate). This new funding round comes after the accounting startup raised €4 million in 2020, €15 million in 2021, another €15 million in 2021 again, €50 million in 2022 and €30 million in 2023. Overall, it means that 120,000 small and medium companies rely on Pennylane for their accounting needs in France.