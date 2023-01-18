4 arrested in connection with weekend triple shooting outside Suffolk restaurant

Two men and two juveniles were arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in front of a restaurant in downtown Suffolk that left three people injured.

Police pulled over a vehicle Monday night that was identified as having been involved in the Saturday shooting. The driver, 18-year-old Ezaviya Jordan, and 19-year-old Elijawayn Anthony, both from Suffolk, were arrested.

Jordan is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count each of conspiracy to commit a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anthony is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Two juveniles, who have not been named, were also arrested in connection with the shooting, police said. Jordan and Anthony are being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail, while the juveniles are being held at Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

The shooting was reported at 1 a.m. on Saturday at The High Tide Restaurant on Commerce Street. Officers found two victims at the scene with “serious” injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and later learned that a third victim self-transported to a hospital for treatment of an injury that is also not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

