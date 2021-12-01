4 arrested in downtown Tampa after firing at officers, police say

TAMPA — Four people were arrested late Tuesday night after they fled a shooting and fired at plainclothes officers, Tampa police said.

The initial shooting took place in East Tampa near the intersection of N 27th Street and E 19th Avenue, police said. Two plainclothes officers responded to the shooting in an unmarked patrol vehicle and saw four people speeding away. A pursuit ensued.

Police say the vehicle stopped at one point and a passenger placed something in the trunk. That’s when officers approached the people to make arrests but were met with gunfire from the vehicle. The driver then took off again.

The pursuit continued into downtown Tampa, where the four people were eventually detained and arrested near the Twiggs Street parking garage — just six blocks east of the Tampa Police Department headquarters.

No officers were injured. Tampa police did not say whether its officers returned fire or if any of the arrested people were injured. No details were released about the initial shooting in East Tampa that sparked the pursuit.

The names of the officers involved and the people arrested were not immediately released by police.

Police say there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.