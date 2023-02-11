4 arrested in drive-by shooting that killed teen and injured 2 others

Feb. 10—From staff reports

Spokane police arrested four suspects in a drive-by shooting that killed one person and injured two others Wednesday night in the South Perry neighborhood just above Liberty Park.

A 17-year-old boy was killed in the drive-by shooting in the 1700 block of East Seventh Avenue. His body was located between the dead end of Seventh Avenue and a staircase that leads to the park. The status of the two wounded victims was unclear Friday.

Police released a picture of a Honda Odyssey stolen from one of the shooting victims and believed to be the get-away car late Wednesday. Officers located the Odyssey Thursday morning after they received a tip that it was located in Spokane Valley. The driver, Hagen F. Charbonneau, 18, fled from the minivan when police approached but was caught after a short chase, Spokane police said in a news release.

Police later arrested Gavin M. McGregor, 21, and Sapphire B. Jespersen, 20, at a home in the 700 block of East Wellesley Avenue, police said.

The final suspect, a 16-year-old, was located at the Red Top Motel, 7217 E. Trent Ave., in Spokane Valley. Police said he fled from his motel room and "fought violently," and pulled a gun from his pocket as police attempted to detain him.

SWAT team members, vhowever, were able to arrest him using "less lethal" means, police said. The teen's name was not released by police.

The four suspects were each booked into the Spokane County Jail on a count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault. The 16-year-old faces an additional charge of first-degree robbery.

McGregor, Charbonneau and Jespersen made their first court appearances Friday and are scheduled for arraignments Feb. 22. The trio remained in jail Friday on $1 million bonds.