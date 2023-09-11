4 arrested at DUI checkpoint in Visalia, 23 cited

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Four people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and 23 were cited for driving with a suspended/revoked license or without a license on Friday.

Visalia Police Department officers conducted a DUI checkpoint in the area of Mineral King and Bridge Street.

According to the Visalia Police Department, DUI checkpoint locations are determined based off of reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

The police department also states the purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

