4 arrested after fight leads to shooting at Parks Mall in Arlington, injuring 2 people

Arlington police arrested four people Friday after a shooting at Parks Mall left two injured.

Kaiden Jackson, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Damius Lindon, 19, and Jaccques Jacques, 19, were charged with fighting in public, according to Arlington police.

Police said two groups got into an argument Thursday night, apparently over one of them speaking to someone’s girlfriend. The fight turned physical as they were coming down the escalator near the ice rink, police said.

Police said they believe the 17-year-old pointed a handgun at the other group and hit someone with it. Police said they do not believe he fired any shots.

At some point, police said, the gun fell out of the 17-year-old’s hands and was picked up by Jackson, who fired at the 17-year-old, striking him in the arm. A bystander, a 38-year-old woman, was struck in the leg.

The woman and 17-year-old were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Interviews with witnesses and a review of camera footage led officers to Lindon and Jackques, police said.

The 17-year-old was placed under arrest at the hospital, police said. The other three were booked into the Arlington City Jail.