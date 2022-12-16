4 arrested following traffic stop

Dec. 15—A traffic stop Tuesday morning led to the discovery of more than 1,000 grams of cocaine and the arrest of four men on a first-degree felony drug charge.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers with the department's intelligence division pulled over a Ford Raptor for a traffic violation at Richwood Road and Loop 338 around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and all four men in the Ford were asked to step out of the vehicle.

Ricardo Aguilar Villarreal, the front seat passenger, had a .40 mm handgun in his waistband and a canine officer detected drugs inside the Ford, the report said.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a vacuum-sealed brick of cocaine weighing 1,003.3 grams was found, according to the report.

Villarreal; the driver of the vehicle, Ricardo Flores; Faustino Alvarez and Michael Robledo Guillen were each arrested on manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Alvarez, a Dallas resident, was also arrested on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon. He's being held on surety bonds totaling $77,000 and on holds placed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Jail records show Guillen was booked under the name of Robledo. He's being held on a $75,000 surety bond and ICE and U.S. Marshals' holds. Villarreal, a Houston resident booked under the last name of Aguilar, is being held on the same bond and holds.

Flores, a Fort Worth resident booked under the last name of Perez, is being held on an $80,000 surety bond and ICE and U.S. Marshals' holds.

