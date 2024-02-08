4 arrested in Gulf Park Estates shooting that left cars riddled with gunfire, police say

Police arrested four Mississippi Coast men in connection to a January shooting at a Gulf Park Estates party that left several vehicles hit with gunfire, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Police charged three men from Gautier in the shooting: Zavionne Payne, 21, Joshua Hudson, 20, and Adonis Lewis, 27. Police also charged Lorenzo Stennis, 21, of Pascagoula.

All are charged with hindering prosecution and are being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s department.

The department also said more arrests are expected.

The arrests came after authorities said they found an AR-15 assault rifle and a handgun in a trash can and under a vehicle after shots rang out at the large party on Jan. 27.

No one was injured at the party, the sheriff’s department said.

The shootings occurred outside a home in the 3300 block of North 6th Street around 10:45 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said last month. The house had been rented as an Airbnb, he said.

Ledbetter said last month that the shooters did not appear to be partygoers, but the department did not confirm that in a news release on Thursday.

Investigators believed the shooters drove by the party and began firing, but were still working last month to confirm if shots had been fired from inside or outside the vehicle, Ledbetter said.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

The sheriff’s department did not release more information on Thursday. Authorities asked anyone with information in the case to call 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Sun Herald staff writer Margaret Baker contributed reporting.