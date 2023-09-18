4 arrested after high speed chase from Cleveland ends in Fremont

Ohio Highway Patrol

The Ohio Highway Patrol was involved in a high-speed, 65-mile chase of four vehicles, from the Cleveland area to Fremont, resulting in four arrests. Two of the vehicles eluded law enforcement and police are requesting information from the public to help find them.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, the patrol's Cleveland Dispatch Center began receiving calls about four vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on the Ohio Turnpike near Ohio 8, exit 180.

Troopers from the Hiram Post responded, but were not able to catch up to the vehicles. Milan Post troopers attempted to stop the vehicles near Baumhart Road, exit 135, but the vehicles did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

State police employ stop sticks, disabling a vehicle.

At 8:56 a.m. stop sticks were successfully deployed near the 127-milepost, where one of the vehicles struck the stop sticks, deflating some of the tires on the vehicle. All four vehicles continued to flee westbound but one of them, an Infiniti G37, came to a stop between Ohio 4, exit 110, and U. S. 250, where the driver, William Martinez, 29, Bronx, N.Y., and the occupant Henry Sanchez Jr., 27, Queens, N.Y., and an additional occupant, from the Bronx, N.Y., were taken into custody.

The second vehicle, a Chevrolet Cobalt, was located by troopers at a Quality Inn hotel on Ohio 53, exit 91, south of the turnpike near Fremont.

The vehicle fled when troopers attempted to make contact with the driver and it struck a highway patrol car and then hit a curb, disabling the vehicle. The driver, identified as Donaven Hearn, 25, Long Beach, N.Y., was taken into custody.

Martinez was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business, both felonies, and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.

Sanchez was charged with obstructing official business, a felony.

Hearn was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, a minor misdemeanor. All were incarcerated at the Erie County jail.

The third individual, from the Infiniti G37, was charged with possession of marijuana and cited and released.

Troopers were not able to locate the two other vehicles, a Dodge Charger and an Infiniti G35. Anyone with information on the location of the vehicles or identify of the drivers is asked to call the Cleveland Dispatch Center at 216-265-1677. The incident remains under investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies involved

The highway patrol was assisted by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont Police Department.

Troopers from the Fremont Post of the patrol located the Cobalt at the hotel and OHSP troopers from the Swanton Post, which covers the western section of the turnpike, checked their area. Other posts along the turnpike and local law enforcement agencies were notified.

There was minor damage to the patrol car, but no injuries to troopers or anyone else involved in the chase.

The incident remains under investigation.

Chase timetable

8 a.m. - Calls received by the OSHP dispatch that four vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed on the Ohio Turnpike.

8:56 a.m. – Stop sticks were successfully deployed on the Infiniti at the 127-milepost westbound on the turnpike.

9:04 a.m. – Infiniti stopped near the 115-milepost westbound on the turnpike and the three occupants are taken into custody.

9:25 a.m. – Chevrolet Cobalt located in the parking lot of the Quality Inn, just south of the turnpike on Ohio 53.

9:28 a.m. – The driver of Cobalt stopped and was taken into custody.

